Impractical Jokers US - S7 Ep. 1
M | Comedy

Air Date: Tue 30 Apr 2024

Joe, Sal, Murr and Q climb to the Top of the Rock for some awkward interactions, then "wet" their appetites at a bagel shop. The big loser suits up, or down, for a run across the Brooklyn Bridge.

Season 7

About the Show

Four friends challenge each other with a series of awkward and outrageous dares. If any of the four refuses to complete a dare, he loses and must endure punishment.