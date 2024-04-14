Michelle Bridges Is The Next To Leave I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

On Sunday night, Frankie Muniz made the difficult decision to say the sacred words I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! ending his time in camp. But he wasn't the only one to say an emotional goodbye to the South African jungle, as Michelle Bridges was the next celeb to pack her bags and head home.

From leading the camp workout sessions to getting inked up like a human printing press, Michelle brought a whole new meaning to the term "fit for TV” during her stint on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

When it came to challenges, the fitness guru was unsurprisingly game for anything. Whether she was being dropped down the side of a cliff (safely harnessed of course), catching coins in paint-filled balls during Extreme Bingo or rolling around in blue paint to create inkblot messages during Stamp Duty, she tackled each trial with a mix of determination and humour.

And when confronted with an eating challenge that made even the strongest boys in camp whimper like kittens, Michelle did what she had to do to bring stars home from camp. Team player, challenge slayer!

From sharing insights about her dating life to explaining menopause to Callum Hole, Michelle didn't hold back when it came to opening up about her personal experiences. Her authenticity and vulnerability endeared her to both her campmates and viewers alike.

Michelle’s biggest victory in the jungle was the opportunity to raise awareness for her chosen charity, Women’s Community Shelters. This important charity takes women and children in to provide safety and assist in creating a new life.

Find out more about Women’s Community Shelters and all the charities our celebrities are supporting this year here.

