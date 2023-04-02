I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023: Meet The Celebrities

Last year, Dylan Lewis won the hearts of the country, as well as the crown, throne, and glory of becoming the King of the so-called Australian jungle. Now, for the first time since COVID restrictions, Dr Chris and Lady Julia are back in their beloved treehouse in the African jungle, with a brand-new batch of celebrities to push out of their comfort zones!

They’ll have all their creature comforts stripped away and will need to complete Tucker Trials to win the bare minimum. And if we know our darling hosts, there’ll be plenty of twists, turns, surprises, and slimes in store for our celebrities.

Meet the celebs heading into camp this year:

Adam Cooney

Former Western Bulldogs and Essendon star Adam Cooney will be kicking different kinds of goals when he’s facing whatever Tucker Trials Dr Chris and Lady Julia have in store for him. Having won the Brownlow Medal in 2008, Adam will be looking to add to his collection of prestigious awards and will hopefully take home the title of the next King of the Jungle.

Aesha Scott

Trading rough seas for the three C’s (creepy crawlies in camp), Aesha Scott is giving herself a break from serving the rich and famous on luxury yachts. The Below Deck: Mediterranean and Below Deck: Down Under star became an instant fan-favourite with her hilarious sense of humour and lack of filter. The Kiwi is no stranger to being in front of cameras 24/7, so the jungle will be just another day of hard work!

Anna Polyviou

Award-winning pastry chef Anna Polyviou is a master of flavour, technique and out-of-the-box thinking, but how will she cope when she trades her industrial kitchens for a campfire? A cookbook author, TV presenter and chef, Anna has also set some tough challenges for our MasterChef contestants in the past. Now it’s time for the choux to be on the other foot as Anna gets put to the test.

Bianca Hunt

Proud Kamilaroi, Barkindji, Ballardong and Whadjuk Woman Bianca Hunt launched her own talent agency, AGNT BLAK, in 2021, providing a safe environment for First Nations media personalities to thrive in mainstream spaces. She was a host of the 2019 National NAIDOC Awards and has been a guest on multiple shows as well as co-hosting Going Places with Ernie Dingo – but right now, the only place she’ll be going to be is right here in our little jungle camp we call home!

Debra Lawrance

Both an AACTA and Logie Award-winning actor, Debra Lawrance has been on Aussie screens for years, starring in shows like The Fast Lane, Home and Away, Five Bedrooms, and Please Like Me. Will Debra be begging the Aussie public, ‘Please Like Me’ or will she be crying out ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’? Only time will tell!

Ian ‘Dicko’ Dickson

An icon and the OG bad boy of Australian Idol, Dicko is no stranger to fans of Aussie reality TV. Having appeared in a handful of reality competitions including Celebrity Survivor: Vanuatu and Dancing With The Stars, and a winning turn on Celebrity Apprentice, Dicko’s signature take-no-prisoners attitude will surely be a fun addition to the camp.

Domenica Calarco

Domenica was catapulted into the spotlight after her time on Season 9 of Married at First Sight. The former MAFS bride faced more than her fair share of confrontation and controversy, and came out of the ‘experiment’ launching her own podcast with best friend Ella May Ding, and is currently writing Not A Self Help Book. Dom is no stranger to a dinner party full of snakes, but will the jungle have her married at first fright?

Kerri-Anne Kennerley

Australian icon and media legend Kerri-Anne Kennerly is trading her signature heels for a pair of sensible boots as she heads into the I’m A Celebrity camp. Having entertained audiences for over 50 years, Kerri-Anne has done it all from performing on stage to working on live TV for decades. The three-time Gold Logie nominee may be the queen of the silver screen, but will she be the next Queen of the Jungle?

Harry Garside

Taking an interest in boxing when he was just nine years old, Harry Garside went on to win the men’s lightweight Bronze at the Tokyo Olympics – the first Aussie to win a boxing medal in 30 years. Outside of the ring, Harry has made headlines for his unabashed approach to breaking down gender stereotypes and fashion binaries and looking damn good all at the same time. Will this boxer be brief in the jungle, or will the Olympian go for gold?

Liz Ellis

A widely celebrated elite athlete and netball superstar, Liz Ellis became a Member of the Order of Australia in 2009 and was elevated to an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2018 for her service to the sport, advocacy for young women, and contributions to the media and wider community. Now the athlete will be trading netball for mosquito nets as she ventures into the jungle. Will the queen of the court become our next Queen of the Jungle?

Nathan Henry

Reality star and presenter Nathan Henry is definitely no stranger to tough competitions. First breaking onto the scene with Geordie Shore, Nathan has gone on to appear in a handful of shows like Celebrity Ghost Hunt: Live, Release the Hounds, All Star Driving School and has most recently appeared on both The Challenge UK and The Challenge - World Championship. Is this reality king Shore he has what it takes to survive the African jungle, or will it be too much of a Challenge?

Peter Helliar

Having performed stand-up for over twenty years, Peter Helliar is one of Australia’s most beloved funnymen. The comedian went on to create and co-produce two series of It’s a Date, as well as writing, directing, and starring in How To Stay Married, is a celebrated author, hosts multiple podcasts and recently wrapped up his time as a favourite on The Project panel. But will Pete still be laughing when he’s confronted with some of the challenges Dr Chris and Lady Julia have in store for our celebs?

Woody Whitelaw

One half of KIIS FM Drive’s Will and Woody, Woody Whitelaw has been working in radio since 2012, is a regular guest on The Project and performs stand-up comedy across the country. Having co-hosted Australian Ninja Warrior in 2022 and competing on Celebrity Apprentice Australia alongside Will, Woody will be going it alone when he heads into the jungle. Woody will have to cross his fingers that Chris and Julia’s bark is worse than a snakebite.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday - Thursday at 7.30 on 10 and 10 Play on demand.