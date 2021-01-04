I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2021: Meet The Celebrities

From reality stars to AFL legends, singers to comedians, Grants to Denyers we’ve got it all this year. But if you’re still wondering who’s who in the zoo, meet the class of 2021!

Abbie Chatfield

Abbie first made International waves when she walked up the red carpet of The Bachelor Australia to meet Matt Agnew. Later she gave love a second shot in last year’s season of Bachelor in Paradise, but heading into the jungle Abbie made sure we knew love on TV was the last thing she was looking for.

Though her star sign may have made her a familiar face across Australia, it’s the empire she’s built since leaving the Bachie mansion that’s really put this star on the rise.

With her smash-hit podcast, appearances on the likes of Insight and Reputation Rehab, and the book she’ll be releasing later this year, there are many strings to Abbie’s bow. Is Queen of the Jungle going to be one of them?

Ash Williams

When celebs are detoxing from sugar, coffee and all their favourite creature comforts, one thing they really need is a laugh. Thankfully, comedian Ash Williams is here to bring the LOLs.

In the last few months, Ash has also found viral fame through his parodies of Daniel Andrews’ COVID press conferences and has had roles on TV both at home and in Hollywood.

But will Ash be laughing when he’s facing some of the tucker trials Dr Chris and Lady Julia have in store? Probs not.

Colin Fassnidge

The camp will be thanking their lucky stars a certified chef is in the mix when he shows them all the ways they can spruce up rice and beans. Though he’s made his mark on the Aussie culinary industry with his restaurants 4Fourteen and the Four in Hand.

He’s published two cookbooks, Four Kitchens and more recently The Commonsense Cook, and was also a judge on MKR, so he may be used to eating some slightly dodgy dishes.

All that foodie knowledge will surely come in handy when Dr Chris and Lady Julia serve up some disgusting delights in the jungle!

Robert ‘Dipper’ DiPierdomenico

AFL legend and Brownlow Medal winner, Dipper is one of two footy players heading into the jungle this year. Throughout his 18-years at Hawthorn, Dipper was a fierce competitor on the field and fiercely loved off it.

Since retiring from AFL, Dipper has continued his career in the public eye, working across TV and radio. Well known for his trips to the tribunal back in the day, Dipper may be tough, but will he be tough enough to make it all the way to the jungle throne?

Grant Denyer

It’s only been rumoured that Grant Denyer was going in the jungle 85,000 times in the past, but this time it’s legit. A Gold Logie winner, motorsport enthusiast and TV, radio and podcast host, Grant is a man of many talents.

Though he’s most comfortable in the role of host, Grant is no stranger to a bit of competition, having competed in and won Dancing with the Stars back in 2006. But he’s also not the only celeb in camp to have won a TV show, will he be adding King of the Jungle to his already impressive CV?

Jack Vidgen

As a baby-faced 14-year-old, Jack sang his way into our hearts when he won Australia’s Got Talent. But when the world of showbiz became too much for him, Jack stepped out of the spotlight, returning in 2019 to compete on The Voice Australia.

With his ridiculously powerful and stunningly gorgeous voice, we’re hoping we won’t hear Jack crooning those eight words any time soon.

Jess Eva

Aussies first fell in love with Jess when she starred on the 2018 season of The Block alongside partner Norm. Fan favourites, they ended up winning the season. But this wasn’t Jess’s first time in the spotlight, having worked in regional radio before her TV debut.

After audiences fell in love with Jess and Norm, she returned to radio where she is still a co-host on Triple M’s breakfast show Moonman in the Morning.

The two-time national lawn bowls champion is also adding author to her list of achievements, with her book Why Wouldn’t Ya hitting shelves in February. She’s practically done it all, but is Jess ready for the jungle, or will she be bowled over?

Mel Buttle

Comedy superstar Mel Buttle has featured on a huge range of shows like The Project, Hughesy, We Have A Problem, Back Seat Drivers and The Weekly with Charlie Pickering, and has written for some of Australia’s favourite shows.

Her comedy shows garner rave reviews, and her first solo show earned her a nomination for Best Newcomer at the MICF.

Mel is also no stranger to a competitive TV show, having hosted The Great Australian Bake Off alongside Claire Hooper for four years. Mel’s quite familiar with all things cake.

Unfortunately, there’ll be little to no sweet treats for our celebs, unless you count a bug smoothie or creepy-crawly as a treat?

Paulini Curuenavuli

A name that should be familiar to all Aussies, Paulini rose to fame over two decades ago during the first season of Australian Idol where she was one of the final four.

Since then she’s released music and starred on stage in The Bodyguard Musical, Saturday Night Fever and HAIR.

More recently, Paulini took on a very different kind of competition when she donned the Spider mask in the first season of The Masked Singer Australia.

But is she ready to come face-to-face with some real spiders?

Pettifleur Berenger

Another reality TV star joins the mix as former Real Housewives of Melbourne star Pettifleur joins the celebs.

Though she’s best known for her many, many (many!) feuds with some of the other Housewives, Pettifleur is also a property developer, business owner and self-published her own book Switch the Bitch.

And while she’s used to clashing with strong personalities, Pettifleur will really be put to the test when she meets her greatest foe yet: the camp toilets.

Toni Pearen

From starring in E-Street to hosting Australia’s Funniest Home Videos, Toni Pearen has a career that spans two decades across acting, singing, writing and presenting.

She’s starred on the stage in productions of Stories from Suburban Roads and Return to the Forbidden Planet, hit the ARIA top 10 charts twice, and with all that behind her, Toni went on to co-create an acting and performance school.

Now there’s just one thing left for Toni to conquer: the camp’s long drop.

Travis Varcoe

Our second AFL player in the camp, Travis has over 200 games and two premierships under his belt. Then, after playing for the Cats for eight years in over 130 games, he was traded to Collingwood.

Having recently announced his retirement from AFL, Travis has now traded cats for rats as he pushes himself to new limits in the jungle.

While our little family of celebs are getting comfortable in camp, if we know our Dr Chris and Lady Julia, there’ll be a few more faces dropping in soon enough. Stay tuned to see just what other surprises our hosts have in store for us this year!

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play