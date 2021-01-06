I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celebrity 2021: Chef Colin Fassnidge Set To Heat Things Up In The Jungle

Celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge is about to get dished up a dose of jungle trouble as the latest entry into the camp.

Like many in the Aussie so-called jungle, Colin ran into some deranged clown posse and had to be rescued by his new team/family, Abbie Chatfield and Toni Pearen.

Immediately dubbed the “dad” of the green team, after Colin was rescued from his circus nightmare he entered camp to meet the fourth member of his team, his “son”, Jack Vidgen.

The Dublin-born chef of the Four In Hand and 4Fourteen is also well known as a judge on My Kitchen Rules, and arrived in style… in a clown car, of course.

Like many chefs, Colin tells it exactly like it is. And his no-nonsense approach to cooking -- and life -- has earned him fans across the world.

In 2014 Colin published his first cookbook Four Kitchens, which combined favourites from his two restaurants so that everyday home cooks could have restaurant-quality dishes at home.

Last year Colin released his second book, The Commonsense Cook, which takes the basics and shows you how to transform leftovers, cheaper cuts of meat, and a well-stocked pantry into magic.

And though Colin is a champion of the freshest ingredients and nose-to-tail eating, will he be prepared for the types of noses and tails the jungle is likely to dish up?

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play

“We have only ever been popular… but now we are outstanding!”
On Sunday night, Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the so-called Aussie jungle after surviving weeks in camp.
The winner of Season 8 of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Australia has been crowned!
On Thursday night, Poh Ling Yeow was the final celebrity ejected from the jungle ahead of Sunday’s Grand Finale.
The power is now in your hands to crown the next queen or king of the jungle.