I Kissed A Boy

Get ready for the UK's first gay dating show, with pop icon Dannii Minogue playing cupid. Dannii has welcomed ten single guys to Italy to stay in a beautiful country house called the Masseria. Before the summer of love starts, the boys are matched up based on what they're looking for in a partner. After meeting their match for the first time with a kiss, the boys are encouraged to get to know them and give their new relationship a good shot.