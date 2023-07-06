Hunted

Hunted Australia: How To Play

The most talked about, real-life game of extreme hide and seek returns to 10 and 10 Play.

Featuring 10 diverse pairs of ordinary Australians who transform into real-life Fugitives and with limited funds and resources, they must think of clever and resourceful ways to survive and remain undetected whilst on the run.

Surrounded by surveillance, as they criss-cross all over the state of Victoria, the Fugitives are constantly looking over their shoulders, weighing up the risk and return of every move.

Released somewhere in Melbourne, the Fugitives must remain undetected for 21 days from the team of expert Hunters, made up of some of the world’s best investigators formerly of the Australian Federal Police, Australian Defence Force and British Intelligence, alongside skilled cyber analysts and intel experts.

These dedicated Hunters must use their arsenal of tools to capture the Fugitives at large, they must be ruthless in their conclusions, masterful in their tactics and relentless in their captures.

With their reputations on the line, the Hunters will employ any means possible to track the Fugitives down. Based at Hunted HQ and with five ground hunting teams on the road, the Hunters will use cutting-edge technology to analyse various intelligence.

They may also simulate the powers of surveillance available to the state such as CCTV, ANPR (automatic number plate recognition), telecommunication information and access to bank and phone records. They will be able to search Fugitives’ homes, data-mine their electronic equipment, and question family, friends and associates.

The cunning Fugitives will again need to be at the top of their game in order to evade capture and remain undetected to reach a final Extraction Point and to win a share of the $100,000 prize money.

Get ready to run.

Hunted season 2 premieres Sunday, 17 July At 7.30pm on 10 and 10 Play.

‘We Had So Much More To Give’: Megan And Gracie Captured By The Hunters
‘We Had So Much More To Give’: Megan And Gracie Captured By The Hunters

