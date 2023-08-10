Hunted

Apply Now For Hunted Australia Season 3

Hunted, the smash-hit real-life thriller, is coming back for another series. Do you have what it takes to be a Fugitive and outrun the Hunters?

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to go on the run from the authorities?

What would you do? Who would you trust?

In a high-tech world where everything you do is tracked & recorded, could you just vanish without a trace?

In Hunted, the heart pounding game of cat and mouse, the goal is simple: outsmart a team of expert trackers to avoid detection and you could win a HUGE CASH PRIZE.

If you are ready to be part of a thrilling, life-changing adventure, either in a team of two or on your own… apply for Hunted now.

Let the chase begin…

For any questions, please contact hunted.casting@endemolshine.com.au

Apply Here For Hunted Australia

Need more inspiration to apply? Catch up on the thrilling season 1 and season 2 now on 10 play on demand.

‘We’re Smiling’: Tharren And Jordan Captured Just Meters From The Final Extraction Point
‘We’re Smiling’: Tharren And Jordan Captured Just Meters From The Final Extraction Point

‘We’re Smiling’: Tharren And Jordan Captured Just Meters From The Final Extraction Point

In a heartbreaking end to a near perfect run, father-son duo Tharren and Jordan reflect on their Hunted journey.
Hunted Australia 2023: Holly Colvin And Jimi Love Win Season 2

In an epic race to the final extraction point, Holly and Jimi evaded the Hunters one last time.
'A Terrible Judgement Call': Bayan Explains Why He Went Outside, Leading The Hunters To His And Eesha's Hiding Spot

Having successfully evaded the Hunters up to this point, fans were shocked when the usually cautious Bayan made a fatal error in his game.
‘They Got Lucky’: Sonja And Elerrina Captured Before Their Next Cocktail Hour

The dynamic duo had their fair share of laughs while on the run but, on Sunday night, it all came crashing down in a tense capture.
‘A Moment Of Weakness’: An Emotional End To Byron And Tanase’s Time On The Run

The siblings were caught completely by surprise when Hunters arrived at their hideout.