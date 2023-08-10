Apply Now For Hunted Australia Season 3

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to go on the run from the authorities?

What would you do? Who would you trust?

In a high-tech world where everything you do is tracked & recorded, could you just vanish without a trace?

In Hunted, the heart pounding game of cat and mouse, the goal is simple: outsmart a team of expert trackers to avoid detection and you could win a HUGE CASH PRIZE.

If you are ready to be part of a thrilling, life-changing adventure, either in a team of two or on your own… apply for Hunted now.

Let the chase begin…

For any questions, please contact hunted.casting@endemolshine.com.au

Apply Here For Hunted Australia

Need more inspiration to apply? Catch up on the thrilling season 1 and season 2 now on 10 play on demand.