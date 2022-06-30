Strike a perfect balance in the kitchen with chef Adrian Richardson and Dr Preeya Alexander as they share their knowledge of food and cooking.

In the latest season of Good Chef Bad Chef, Adrian shares some of his most iconic dishes yet, like Sweet & Sour Pork Fritters, Cheeseburger Spring Rolls, Bolognese Pasta Bake and an abundance of decadent delights. Preeya shares her simple tips for incorporating health and wellness into your everyday routines, with impressive meals like her Mum’s Lamb Biryani, Cajun Fish Rainbow Bowls, and Blood Orange Baked Chicken.

It’s a battle of “good” versus “bad” as Adrian and Preeya compete in food challenges to see who can make the best dairy-free desserts or who can bring the flavours of Greece to the kitchen!

Throughout the season Adrian and Preeya serve recipes that showcase great Australian local produce and how to incorporate Australian ingredients to make international cuisine at home.

Whether it’s nutrition or decadence you’re after, there’s something for everyone on Good Chef Bad Chef!