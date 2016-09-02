Fresh Off The Boat

ArticlesHome
Back

Fresh Off The Boat Returns Fresher Than Ever

Fresh Off The Boat Returns Fresher Than Ever

Fresh Off The Boat is back from vacation for a brand new season, and in true Huang style, they didn’t do holiday hilarity by halves. Here are some Dos and Don’ts we picked up from their summer sabbatical

Fresh Off the Boat, season 2, channel eleven


Don’t holiday in the first place. It’s a sign of laziness.

Fresh Off the Boat, season 2, channel eleven


But if you are going to, and you’re thinking of telling your wife it’s a business trip, don’t pack your swimsuit. You're practically inviting your family along too.

Fresh Off the Boat, season 2, channel eleven


Do take advantage of the fact you’re not paying your hotel’s utilities bills. Turn all lights on, the aircon up, and bag the toiletries before you’ve even had a chance to sniff the 3-in-1 shampoo, conditioner and body wash. (The staff will think you’ve used them and put new ones out).

Fresh Off the Boat, season 2, channel eleven


Don’t be a sucker, don’t pay a cent more than you have to. And certainly not for snacks you don’t need, because you’ve got a handbag full of snacks you brought from home.

Fresh Off the Boat, season 2, channel eleven


Don’t pay for towels when there’s a perfectly good – and free – body-dryer in the sky.

Fresh Off the Boat, season 2, channel eleven


But don’t use it too much.

Fresh Off the Boat, season 2, channel eleven


See those wild rollercoaster’s in the distance? That’s an amusement park and entry is a rip off. Don’t go there. But Do spend as much time as you like riding the free shuttle in the car park.

Fresh Off the Boat, season 2, channel eleven


Resorts are notorious for crime. Don’t let your handbag out of sight, even while having a massage.

Fresh Off the Boat, season 2, channel eleven


It’s important for people to relax. Do try to convey to your wife that free time doesn’t have to be spent “marinating meat or driving”

But remember, failing to be as savvy as your wife will cost you. 

Fresh Off the Boat, season 2, channel eleven


Don’t lose your cool when everyone realises you were right all along.

Fresh Off the Boat, season 2, channel eleven


And be careful when using God’s towel.

Fresh Off the Boat returns Mondays 8.00 on ELEVEN

Meet TV's Funniest New Family
NEXT STORY

Meet TV's Funniest New Family

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Meet TV's Funniest New Family

    Meet TV's Funniest New Family

    It’s made waves across the pond as one of the year’s best freshman comedies. It’s doing something no US show’s tried in 20 years. And it’s coming to ELEVEN. Here’s all you need to know about the hilarious new series that cuts to the culture bone while tickling your funny one.