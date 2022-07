From Emmy Award-winner Dick Wolf and the team behind Law & Order comes a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

First-class agents - including Maggie Bell and Omar Adom "OA" Zidan - bring all of their talents, intellect and technical expertise to tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organised crime and counterintelligence, to keep New York and the country safe.