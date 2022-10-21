Erinsborough High

This five-episode web series delves deep into the teen experience for a group of students during the hectic final exam period.

Hormones are racing, friendships are tested and stress levels start to wreak havoc within the group. But it’s when a popular student goes missing that the turmoil escalates to a whole new level.

This spin off series will explore issues that teens are universally facing today including bullying, mental illness, sexuality, cultural diversity, parental and peer pressure and teacher-student relationships. In true Neighbours style, the storylines are progressive, honest and reflective of modern society.

The exclusive web series will star Neighbours’ own Georgie Stone, Olivia Junkeer and Ben Turland, plus newcomers Lachlan Miller, Grace O’Sullivan, Darius Amarfio-Jefferson and Ellmer Asipi.