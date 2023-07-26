Double Dare is a game show where two teams compete against each other to win cash and prizes. The two teams compete in trivia and messy challenges, the round begins with a physical challenge in which both teams compete -- the winner receives money and control of the round, each correct answer gives the team a money reward while an incorrect answer shifts the control to the opposing team. Contestants compete in an obstacle course which consists of eight obstacles that need to be completed within 60 seconds each. The winning team gets to take home cash prizes of $6,000 and upwards.