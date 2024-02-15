Sign in to watch this video
Deadly Women - S4 Ep. 1
Documentary
Air Date: Mon 5 Feb 2024
The path towards revenge can sometimes lead to murder. It can be quick, fiery, and violent. It can also be a dish served cold, the product of a calm, calculated plot.
Episodes
Season 4
About the Show
Detectives, crime writers and reporters reveal horrifying truths behind the psyche and lives of women murderers who committed some of the most perfect, cold-blooded murders in the history of mankind.