Daria - S5 Ep.13
Light Entertainment
Air Date: Wed 30 Jun 2021
Daria develops a strange fascination with a carton
Episodes
Season 5
About the Show
Brainy, sardonic Daria Morgendorffer tries to fly under the radar at Lawndale High School, and she's doing a pretty good job of it: Her self-esteem teacher can't even remember her name. Not that low self-esteem is a problem for Daria, who explains that `I have low esteem for everyone else'.
She couldn't care less about the airheads in the `in' crowd, like her sister, Quinn, or cheerleader Brittany. At least best friend Jane Lane is readily available any time Daria needs a break from all the clueless masses around them.