Creative Generation—State Schools Onstage (CGEN) is Queensland’s largest youth performing arts event staged annually by the Department of Education. CGEN provides state school students, teachers and school communities the opportunity to be involved in a professionally produced, award-winning arena spectacular. Since its inception in 2005, the event has grown from a cast of 550 students to now more than 1,700 and is nationally renowned for its outstanding and vibrant display of state school talent.