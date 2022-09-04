Sign in to watch this video
Catfish: The TV Show - S7 Ep. 6
Light Entertainment
Air Date: Wed 7 Sep 2022Expires: in 9 days
Nev and Max attempt to help a young woman named Nae track down her elusive internet celebrity crush and soon find themselves embroiled in a Catfish conspiracy!
Season 7
About the Show
Catfish: The TV Show tackles the mystery and complexities of dating in a digital world. The hour-long series follows Nev Schulman, whose own online love drama was the subject of the "Catfish" film, as he takes viewers on a deeply personal journey that goes inside the stories of young people as their online-only romantic relationships collide with first-time, real-life encounters.