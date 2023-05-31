Sign in to watch this video
Candy Crush - S1 Ep. 1
Reality
Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023
Contestants include 'Survivor' and 'Big Brother' favorites Kelley Wentworth, Joe Anglim, Woo Hwang, Jeremy Collins, Paul Abrahamian, Da'Vonne Rogers, Frankie Grande and Caleb Reynolds.
About the Show
A live action game show based on the globally renowned mobile game franchise where players match colorful candies in combinations of three or more to win points, defeat obstacles and progress through more than 2,000 levels.