Bubble Guppies is an interactive CG-animated preschool series focusing on a wide-range of topics and everyday experiences that kids can relate to – from dinosaurs to dentists, rock n’ roll to recycling, and colours to cowboys. This musical comedy series is set in a vibrant 3D underwater environment and follows a group of diverse preschoolers with guppy tails who go on adventures discovering their world. Bubble Guppies is set to a soundtrack of catchy, educational pop songs and features a curriculum that infuses the core elements of kindergarten readiness, including math, literacy, the arts, science and socio-emotional development.