Blind Horizon
Movies
Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023
As he tries to retrace his steps and relearn his identity after losing his memory, Frank believes he may be part of a plot to assassinate the president.
2003
About the Movie
Found in the New Mexico desert with a head wound and total amnesia, Frank Kavanaugh (Val Kilmer) is brought to a hospital. When he recovers some of his memory, he begins raving about an upcoming assassination attempt on the president. Despite the man's unstable state, Sheriff Jack Kolb (Sam Shepard) is troubled by Frank's story. Discovering the truth grows more complicated when Chloe Richards (Neve Campbell) arrives and claims to be Frank's fiancée, even though he has no memory of her.