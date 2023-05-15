Blind Horizon

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Blind Horizon
M | Movies

Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023

As he tries to retrace his steps and relearn his identity after losing his memory, Frank believes he may be part of a plot to assassinate the president.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2003

About the Movie

Found in the New Mexico desert with a head wound and total amnesia, Frank Kavanaugh (Val Kilmer) is brought to a hospital. When he recovers some of his memory, he begins raving about an upcoming assassination attempt on the president. Despite the man's unstable state, Sheriff Jack Kolb (Sam Shepard) is troubled by Frank's story. Discovering the truth grows more complicated when Chloe Richards (Neve Campbell) arrives and claims to be Frank's fiancée, even though he has no memory of her.