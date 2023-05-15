Blind Horizon

Found in the New Mexico desert with a head wound and total amnesia, Frank Kavanaugh (Val Kilmer) is brought to a hospital. When he recovers some of his memory, he begins raving about an upcoming assassination attempt on the president. Despite the man's unstable state, Sheriff Jack Kolb (Sam Shepard) is troubled by Frank's story. Discovering the truth grows more complicated when Chloe Richards (Neve Campbell) arrives and claims to be Frank's fiancée, even though he has no memory of her.