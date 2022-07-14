Authentic

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Authentic - 2022 Ep. 6
PG | Lifestyle

Air Date: Sun 24 Jul 2022

Authentic is the flagship television program of the Voice of Prophecy. Pastor Shawn Boonstra, pursues the deepest questions of human existence and tackles the issues we all face as humans.

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2022

About the Show

Authentic is the flagship television program of the Voice of Prophecy. Pastor Shawn Boonstra, pursues the deepest questions of human existence and tackles the issues we all face as humans.