Victory And Phoenix Set For FFA Cup Semi Final In Geelong

Melbourne Victory FC and Wellington Phoenix FC will battle it out to reach the FFA Cup Final 2021, with kick-off at 4.30pm AEDT (6:30pm NZDT).

The winner of next Saturday’s FFA Cup Semi Final between Victory and Phoenix will meet Central Coast Mariners FC in the decider, after the Gosford-based outfit defeated Sydney FC 1-0 in the first Semi Final held at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Kogarah last night.

Fans can watch the game LIVE and free on 10 play with streaming commencing at 4:20pm AEDT for a 4:30pm AEDT kick-off.

FFA Cup 2021 Semi Final 2: Melbourne Victory FC vs. Wellington Phoenix FC

Date: Saturday, 29 January 2022 Venue: GMHBA Stadium, Geelong Kick-off: 4.30pm AEDT Broadcast: Live and free in Australia via 10 Play

