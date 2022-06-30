Ambulance UK

Ambulance UK - S3 Ep. 8
PG | Documentary

Air Date: Fri 9 Oct 2020

The emotional toll on the crews called to some of the most troubling cases becomes clear.

Season 3

About the Show

Ambulance is an observational documentary series that brings an unprecedented insight into Britain’s largest ambulance service, the London Ambulance Service, as it responds to over 5000 calls a day, and must be ever-ready to reach each of London’s 8 million people within just 8 minutes