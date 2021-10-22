A-League

Western Sydney Wanderers FC

Western Sydney Wanderers FC

For the people of western Sydney, by the people of western Sydney

Western Sydney Wanderers FC compete in both the A-League and the A-League Women.

The club was formed in 2012 as part of the expansion of the A-League.

On 17 May 2012 former Socceroo and proud Western Sydney native Tony Popovic was appointed as the Club’s Head Coach putting together a team in under four months who would go on to be crowned Premiers in their debut season, which included a record 10-match winning streak and 14-match unbeaten run. The club’s inaugural season won them an A-League premiership and saw the club reach the 2013 A-League Grand Final.

The club followed that up by contesting the 2014 A-League Grand Final and securing second place in their second season of the league.

The club was also crowned Asian Champions in their debut Champions League season in 2014, becoming the first, and so far only, Australian side to win the tournament.

Their home ground is Bankwest Stadium in Parramatta.

The constitution of the club preserves its founding principles of "for the people of western Sydney, by the people of western Sydney".

