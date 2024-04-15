Isuzu UTE A-League Round 25 Headlines

Round 25 action will see Western Sydney Wanderers face up against Melbourne City for the first time since that 7-0 thrashing, with finals football on the line for both clubs.

Elsewhere, fourth placed Macarthur host fifth placed Sydney FC in Saturday's 10 Bold fixture while the Mariners welcome Adelaide to Gosford in Sunday's 10 Bold clash.

Jets aim for three consecutive wins

Robbie Stanton's men will be on the hunt for a third straight victory when they host high-flyers Wellington Phoenix on Friday night.

The Jets' future may be undecided but that has not seem to have affected their on-field performances.

Back-to-back wins against Sydney FC and Brisbane will have undoubtedly boost their confidence as they prepare for Phoenix's visit.

Wellington will need to be wary of Newcastle's attacking threat but like their hosts they will also be optimistic about their chances after their injury time winner against Victory last time out.

Watch Newcastle Jets v Wellington this Friday night from 1915 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

Wanderers eager to atone for their last showing against City

Revenge will be on the cards for the Wanderers as they look to make amends for their poor showing in their reverse fixture against City.

Up until last weekend, the seven to zip score line when these two sides last met was the equal highest winning margin in the league.

Marko Rudan's side will be hoping that history doesn't repeat itself this time around as they head into this fixture on the back of a bruising defeat against their crosstown rivals.

Meanwhile, City's form has left many scratching their heads. They certainly showed up on the weekend as they demolished Perth 8-0. Throughout just three matches this season, they have scored 23 goals!

Watch Wanderers vs City this Saturday from 1520 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

Victory look to sure up third spot

Melbourne Victory will be looking to consolidate third spot on the ladder when they meet Brisbane on Saturday night at AAMI Park.

Both sides will be looking to return to the winners circle after suffering defeats last round.

A heartbreaking injury time winner saw Victory leave Wellington with nothing to show for their efforts while Roar were outdone at home to Newcastle.

A win for Tony Popovic's side will go some way to ensuring they finish third and secure a home final.

Watch Melbourne Victory v Brisbane Roar this Saturday from 1720 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+

Finals contenders meet in Campbelltown

Two sides set to feature in this season's finals series will go head to head in Campbelltown as Macarthur face off against the Sky Blues in the prime time 10 Bold match on Saturday.

Both teams sit on 38 points ahead of Saturday's fixture however the Sky Blues' superior goal difference has them ahead in fourth.

The Bulls will be eager to leapfrog their opponents with a fourth placed finish guaranteeing that they host their elimination final.

Sydney will come into this on the back of a last minute winner against Wanderers while Macarthur left Adelaide with the three points against all odds after going down to 10 men.

Watch Macarthur vs Sydney FC this Saturday from 1900 AEST live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

Central Coast close in on the Premiership

Sunday's 10 Bold clash will see Mariners welcome the Reds to Gosford at 1500 AEST.

A resolute performance saw the Mariners stay top of the ladder after they beat Western United 4-2 in Tarneit.

They enter this match with Adelaide on the back of their AFC Cup clash in Bishkek while the Reds arrive in Gosford after their midweek encounter in Tarneit.

Watch Mariners vs Adelaide this Sunday from 1430 AEST live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play

The battle to avoid the wooden spoon

With the regular season approaching its finale, the two prime contenders for the wooden spoon will go toe-to-toe at HBF Park on Sunday night.

This match cannot come soon enough for Glory who will be looking to banish last week's memories which saw them trounced at City.

Alen Stajcic's side are without a win since mid February and will want to give their fans something to cheer about in their final home match.

Watch Perth v Western United this Sunday from 1650 AEST live and exclusive on Paramount+