Adelaide United

Adelaide United

The Reds

Adelaide United are based in Adelaide, South Australia and participate in both the A-League and A-League Women.

The club was founded in 2003 to fill the place vacated by Adelaide City and West Adelaide in the former National Soccer League (NSL) and is now the sole team from the state of South Australia in the A-League and A-League Women.

Adelaide United's home ground is Coopers Stadium. They are two times A-League Premiers, one time A-League Champions and three-time FFA Cup Champions.

Nicknamed the Reds, they are known as the ‘People’s Team’, representing all South Australians under a united footballing brand.



