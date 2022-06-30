999: What's Your Emergency?

This real-life series takes us right inside the world of the emergency services following the action from the moment the 999 call comes in to call handlers, out onto the streets with front-line police and ambulance staff, and on into custody cells, interview rooms and Accident & Emergency departments.

From birth to death and everything in between the hardworking front line staff see us at our best and our worst, gaining a unique insight into how we really are. This series combines extraordinary access, jaw dropping actuality, and frank in-depth interviews with emergency services staff and the members of the public they come into contact with.