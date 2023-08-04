24 Hours In A&E

24 Hours In A&E - S4 Ep. 1
M | Documentary

Air Date: Tue 1 Aug 2023

Staff nurse Graeme is punched and bitten by an aggravated prisoner who’s been brought to Resus for treatment. The team have to restrain their patient before they can give him the care he needs.

Episodes
Articles

Episodes

Season 4

About the Show

British television series following the hard and dedicated work of the NHS doctors and nurses battling to keep Britain alive and well.