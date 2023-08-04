Sign in to watch this video
24 Hours In A&E - S4 Ep. 1
Documentary
Air Date: Tue 1 Aug 2023
Staff nurse Graeme is punched and bitten by an aggravated prisoner who’s been brought to Resus for treatment. The team have to restrain their patient before they can give him the care he needs.
Season 4
About the Show
British television series following the hard and dedicated work of the NHS doctors and nurses battling to keep Britain alive and well.