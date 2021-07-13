10 play Trending

Welcome To The Cheap Seats, The New Show From The Makers Of HYBPA?

From Working Dog, the creators of Have You Been Paying Attention?, comes a Tuesday night companion piece: The Cheap Seats. Premiering 9.00 July 20 on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Hosted by Have You Been Paying Attention? regulars Melanie Bracewell (ex-New Zealand) and Tim McDonald (ex-Jobseeker), The Cheap Seats takes a comic look back at the week that was.

Major news stories, not-so-major news stories, stories involving cats, entertainment, sport and viral videos, it’s a Reader's Digest of world events for a generation who simply don’t want to read.

If it was broadcast, released, published, viewed, shared, clicked on, or simply trending for 30-seconds, then it’s likely to be a part of The Cheap Seats.

So get set to experience a new view of the world... from The Cheap Seats.

The Cheap Seats premieres 9.00 Tuesday July 20 on 10 and 10 play on demand

