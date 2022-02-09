3 Of Our Favourite Heartfelt Interviews From The Drew Barrymore Show

With a career spanning over four decades, Drew Barrymore is Hollywood royalty. Well into the second season, The Drew Barrymore Show is a refreshing take on the daytime talk show.

Driven by humour and optimism, Drew presents human interest stories and has heartfelt conversations with special guests. Drew brings her honesty, positivity and irresistible charm to every episode.

Take a look at some of Drew’s best moments so far!

Machine Gun Kelly

Pop rock singer Machine Gun Kelly sat down with Drew to promote his new nail polish line. The conversation started with Kelly saying, “I am having a weird day, I don’t want to come off like I’m cold or shy I’m just having an odd day”, which led to a heartful D&M.

Kelly spoke to Drew about his struggle to be vulnerable outside of his songs, and the positive impact being a father has had on him. The pair also spoke about growing up in dysfunctional families and the way it shapes how they raise their children.

In a twist of events, the segment ends with Drew declaring her love for Kelly and bringing out a life size exorcist doll that she keeps in her office.

Watch the Full Episode

Paris and Kathy Hilton

In an emotional interview, Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy Hilton spoke about the tumultuous mother/daughter relationship they used to have and coming out the other side a stronger unit. Paris candidly spoke to Drew about the strict boarding school she was sent to during her teen years and what she endured while there.

Kathy sent Paris to the boarding school due to her wild behaviour explaining, “I had to get Paris out of New York.” Kathy only found out what Paris went through during the making of Paris’s documentary This Is Paris, adding before that, “I didn’t know the extent of it”.

The interview ends on a lighter note with Paris jokingly saying ‘karma’ will make her future children party animals too. This powerful interview is a tearjerker and, as said by Kathy, “anybody can have hope” in mending parent and child relationships.

Watch the Full Episode

Mariska Hargitay

Mariska Hargitay, most famously known for her role as Detective Olivia Benson on Law and Order: SVU, sat down to chat with Drew. Mariska spoke about being the longest running female character in television history and the wider implications of the show in the community. “I’m mostly grateful the show is about believing victims; that for me is the most rewarding thing,” she told Drew.

Hargitay spoke about a powerful fan interaction that made her year, “I met a girl who recognised me and said you changed my life, I’m going to become a psychologist for victims of abuse.” Hargitay described working on the show as a gift and also spills on how she met her husband while working on the SVU set.

Watch the Full Episode

Stream the full second season of The Drew Barrymore Show on 10 play On Demand!