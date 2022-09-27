'Worst Case Scenario': Fliss And Tottie Forced Out Of The Race Due To Injury

As a handful of teams rejoined the race on Monday night, there was a renewed sense of competition and no one wanted to be the last team to check in with Beau at the pit stop.

After completing the first challenge, Fliss and Tottie were on their way to a Detour when Fliss severely sprained her ankle.

"It was the worst case scenario," Fliss told 10 play, "such a devastating way to end our race. Especially after having just done our time in isolation."

"We were both gutted to have finished this way but then we also know what happens happens," Tottie added. "Fliss suffered a third-degree sprained ankle, which we thought at the time she definitely broke it, being broken three times in the past."

After a medic ruled that the pair could no longer continue in the race, the tearful pair were taken off to get Fliss' ankle looked at, and their time competing came to a sudden, tearful end.

"We wanted to make history twice by becoming the first all-female team as well as the youngest team to take out The Amazing Race Australia," Fliss said. "Although we didn't quite get there, we still felt like winners walking away with the experience."

Tottie admitted that it was Fliss who convinced her to join her in the race, and she was more than happy to help make that dream a reality. "We did this for our community and our biggest supporters like our families and friends," Tottie added.

"Working together we for sure had our ups and downs, but at the end of the day I couldn't have done it without Fliss. She is a true mate who has always got my back, no matter what happens I know she'll be the one to get us through it," Tottie said, adding, "we had an absolute blast and have no regrets about anything."

"Tottie and I are incredibly strong for our age, and working together was no issue for us," Fliss agreed. "In fact, I think it brought us closer as friends. Tottie and I both have strengths and weaknesses in different areas, which worked to our advantage as there is such a variety of challenges, which meant one of us was always confident with each one of them."

"We are so grateful for this opportunity and couldn’t be more proud of ourselves and the community having our backs and supporting us," Tottie said.

"We tried our hardest and we know that even though we went out a terrible way, we will come back even better and stronger. The people we have met along the way have been the truest inspiration and, for sure, will be long-life friends! They are amazing and so beautiful and we hope they all had the best experience with us."

The Amazing Race Australia airs Sunday - Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play