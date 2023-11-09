‘We’ve All Worked So Bloody Hard’: Twist Ending For Amazing Race Australia Gives World-First Finale

Heading into the 12th and final leg of the race, Emma Watkins, Hayley Watkins, Darren McMullen, Tristan Dougan, Alli Simpson and Angie Simpson had all proven they were strong competitors.

Each team had overcome detours, roadblocks and challenges along the race, and made it to the very last leg where they would each be racing on behalf of their chosen charities.

And it couldn’t have been a closer finale, with teams shifting places throughout, leading to one last footrace to the very last pit stop where Beau Ryan was waiting to crown a winner.

Despite falling behind with a choreography challenge, Darren and Tristan were the first team to figure out the final puzzle and were on their way to meet Beau, but reaching the mat the duo tearfully embraced and refused to step foot on the mat.

“We’re not ready to come on bro, we think everyone should come on at the same time,” Darren explained, calling the other teams “phenomenal and an inspiration” he explained their plan to force a three-way tie, celebrating all three teams as winners.

“We all deserve to be here, we all deserve money for our charity and stepping on first place,” Darren continued.

“All three teams today could have won,” his nephew Tristan agreed, adding, “I couldn’t think of two other teams to do it with. It’s awesome. It’s so good.”

Revealing their plan to a stunned Emma and Hayley, the four competitors embraced just moments away from the final check-in where they waited for the final team to arrive, with Darren explaining to the sisters that they had all worked too hard throughout the race for one team to be crowned winner over the other two.

Hand-in-hand, all six competitors jumped on the final pit stop mat together in a three-way tie for first place, making them each the winners of the 2023 season of The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition.

Each team managed to win money in support of their chosen charities, Alli and Angie for Dementia Australia, Darren and Tristan for Feel the Magic, and Emma and Hayley for the Leonie Jackson Memorial Fund.