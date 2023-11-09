'It Has Always Been More Than Just Us': Emma And Hayley Watkins Reflect On The Emotional Amazing Race Finale

In the final leg of the race, Emma and Hayley had managed to score themselves quite a lead against Darren McMullen and his nephew Tristan Dougan and the mother-daughter team of Angie and Alli Simpson.

But that all came to a crashing halt when they faced the final puzzle challenge, closing the gap between the teams.

"I feel like it's one of those incredible challenges on the race where it's not quite straightforward," Emma told 10 Play, "It looked straightforward but it just wasn't, it was a bit off! They're the real levelling challenges where the race gets really scary."

"And I think, when you know you're coming to that very last challenge and you've worked so hard to get there, your brain is gone," Hayley added. "We couldn't seem to figure it out."

With all the teams struggling with the puzzle, Darren and Tristan managed to figure it out first, slipping past the other two teams, and making their way to the final Pit Stop of the race where they could have taken out the top prize.

Darren and Tristan had other plans, and rather than stepping on the mat, they revealed to Beau Ryan that they wanted to wait for the other teams, splitting the prize and the win evenly. But Hayley and Emma had no idea about their decision and still held onto hope that their chances of winning the race hadn't completely slipped away.

"I was still trying to keep as positive as possible," Hayley said. "You just never know until you hit the mat with this race. I was like, maybe they got a time penalty for something, who knows what! Maybe something happened, they went the wrong way. You just never know... there is always that inkling of positivity but it was pretty tough."

As they ran towards the Pit Stop, Darren stepped out and explained that he and Tristan wanted all three teams to jump on the mat together, splitting the prize money.

"It's funny because we always said that if we were to come first, we would split the money when we got on the mat," Hayley said. "We were both so overwhelmed that the other teams had thought the exact same way. I think we were just so excited and thankful that we've all worked this hard, we all get to share the money because that's what it's really about. It has always been more than just us."

"I think that's probably the most significant thing about this series of the race," Emma agreed, "the charities are the biggest driving force, it just felt that was the right decision for this entire experience."

Looking back at their time in the race, Emma and Hayley scored multiple wins, and became major threats in several challenge types, surprising even themselves.

"Even the very first leg, we were the first female team to cross the line, that in itself I was like... what?!" Emma admitted. "The day was so challenging and it was so hot. Getting your head around how the race works, we were just so surprised to be in the top three even from the get-go."

"We didn't believe that we were a threat to be honest, no idea," Hayley added.

The duo were a perfect pair, complimenting each other's abilities and shining in challenges that required any performance chops, but according to Hayley, she had to beg Emma to bring her on the race.

"Emma and I both loved the show growing up but I've always been so into games and puzzles and things like that. When Emma found out about it and was thinking about a partner I basically begged her for weeks," she said.

"You didn't have to because, honestly, the reality of Oli my husband being able to come on board, there's no way! Hayley's the only person that really got us through the race, so I'm grateful," Emma added.

Emma and Hayley were competing, and won, on behalf of Deaf Connect's Leoni Jackson Memorial Fund.

"Deaf Connect is a really big organisation that supports the deaf community in Australia, but this particular fund is in honour of the late Leoni Jackson who passed away trying to save her children from a rip in the water," Emma explained.

"She was so passionate about education for children in Australia, to provide them access in English and Auslan - Australian Sign Language - and it's something that we strive for in our children's show Emma Memma constantly.

"To be able to do the race with that in mind was such a big deal for us, and we really wanted to do them proud!"

You can read more about the Leoni Jackson Memorial Fund here.

Watch full seasons of The Amazing Race Australia on 10 Play now