Peter Daicos Becomes The Fifth To Leave I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

Having bonded with the other celebrities, Peter won the hearts of everyone watching as he spoke humbly about his career, his legacy and watching his sons create their own paths, and even attempted to teach Brittany Hockley basic footy skills.

After leaving the other celebrities back at camp, Peter told hosts Robert Irwin and Julia Morris, “They are my jungle family, and it’s amazing the bond we’ve created. You have nothing out there, so it’s the people you’re with that get you by.

“The chemistry of everyone was — in that short time — fantastic. That’s what made it move along," he continued.

“You get up in the morning and you probably don’t feel like you did two days ago or yesterday, but you rely on people around you so at times when I was down I had either Cal or Steve or someone coming over, taking an interest and picking me up and then it was my responsibility to do the same when I could spot someone having their quiet moments.”

Peter was always a calming presence in even the wildest situations, and never lost his cool in some truly shocking challenges.

From being dropped off the side of a mountain on his very first day, Peter also took part in the first eating trial of the season. He and Ellie also faced the Shafted trial where he took electric shocks like the champion he is.

Peter’s time in the jungle was in support of Flicker of Hope, a charity that raises awareness of Neurofibromatosis and directly funds research into the genetic disorder that affects one in 2,500 people.

Find out more about Flicker of Hope and all the charities our celebrities are supporting this year here.

