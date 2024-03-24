I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2024: Meet The Celebrities

This year, Robert Irwin joins Julia Morris as they usher in a brand-new cast of celebs to the camp they’ll call home for the next few weeks.

As they bond around the campfire, our intrepid celebrities will also face some tough Tucker Trials where they’ll have to endure some tough tasks in order to win stars and earn themselves and their campmates a well-deserved dinner!

Meet the celebrities heading into the jungle for 2024:

Brittany Hockley

You know her from one of the country’s most successful podcasts, Life Uncut, which she hosts with bestie Laura Byrne, Brittany Hockley has become one of Australia’s favourite presenters, hosts and authors. Launching their Saturday morning radio show Life Uncut Radio Show on KIISFM, Brittany and Laura are now co-hosts of The Pick Up. But will Brittany be the new host of The Throw Up when she is greeted with her first Tucker Trial?

Callum Hole

Callum’s trading the glamorous villa in for a bunk in the middle of the jungle, and we can bet he’s thrilled about it! Having starred in the fourth season of Love Island Australia and Love Island Games, can this hunky reality star make it all the way to the end? And can you guess what he’s most worried about? (Hint: it’s not the bugs…)

“The biggest issue for me is probably not having a mirror at my disposal. I’ve got no mirrors, no hairspray, no hair products. That’s the main concern, innit. No variety in my outfits! I’m in beige all day, do you know what I mean?”

Candice Warner

One of Australia’s most loved sports and media stars, the former champion Ironwoman and one-half of Australia’s own sporting power couple, Candice is ready to have a bat at all the challenges I’m A Celebrity has to bowl at her.

“The reason why I want to do it is because my daughters are getting to the age where they see dad and everything that he’s achieved, and it’s important that they have a really strong role model in their mum. They know how scared I am of everything – if I can show them what I’m made of and that, if you put your mind to something, as long as you give it a crack… it may help them to overcome their fears. If mum can do it, whatever it is in life that they may be scared of, they can do it too.”

Ellie Cole

Australia's most decorated female Paralympic athlete, Ellie Cole is an absolute inspiration and uses her platform to promote diversity and inclusion. Throughout her career, Ellie amassed a whopping 17 Paralympic medals, four Commonwealth medals, three world titles and nine Pan Pacific gold medals. Can she add Queen of the Jungle to that already stacked mantle?

“I’ve been wanting to do this show since Season 1… one of the things I love about the show is I see so much personal transformation from each contestant, and that’s certainly something I’ve been wanting to go through. It’s a challenge that you can’t find anywhere else!”

Frankie Muniz

Starring in the titular role of Malcolm in the iconic sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, Frankie Muniz was catapulted into global stardom. From there he appeared in a handful of feature films like Big Fat Liar and Agent Cody Banks before diving into the world of music as the drummer for Kingsfoil. Putting the entertainment biz on pause, Frankie pursued a career as an open-wheel racing driver. Now he’s facing his biggest challenge yet: pretending like he’s heard of Aussie celebs!

Khanh Ong

A fan favourite in Season 10 of MasterChef Australia, and returning for Back to Win, Khanh Ong proved himself to be a force to be reckoned with when he then went on to win over fans of Australian Survivor in Blood V Water in 2022. When he’s not battling it out in some of our favourite reality competitions, Khanh is a prolific content creator, TV host, and part-owner of The George on Collins in Melbourne. He may have earned himself the moniker of King by his Survivor costars, but will Khanh be King of the jungle? Or will he simply be King of Contraband?

“I want to take the most stuff in that anyone’s ever taken. We’re talking salt, that has to happen, I love lollies and I really want coffee, some spices, maybe just spice mix because then it’ll keep it interesting. If not, then cumin or smoked paprika – that makes everything taste good – and then, obviously, chocolate. Also, I might have to bring in hair dye… I don’t want people to think I’m not a natural pink.”

Michelle Bridges

One of Australia’s most influential personal trainers, a best-selling fitness, nutrition, and mindset author, and a national commentator on health and wellness, Michelle Bridges is perhaps best known for her time as one of the trainers from The Biggest Loser.

“There’ll be a big audience that probably doesn’t even know who I am, but certainly there’s an audience who will remember me from The Biggest Loser, and I think there are still people who think that, when I walk into a room, I’m going to ask them to start doing burpees and push-ups which is just ridiculous, it’s not who I am. There’s more to me than being a trainer. It’ll be nice to show that there’s more to me than that.”

Peter Daicos

AFL Legend Peter Daicos, otherwise known as the “Magician” and the “Macedonian Mavel” had an outstanding 549-goal, 15-year career which earned him a place in the Australian Football Hall of Fame in 1999. Since retirement, he’s been a highly sought-after speaker and commentator, and his two sons Josh and Nick have followed in their dad’s footsteps as they currently play for Collingwood.

“As an ex-sportsman, after having had a career in AFL, I’ve never been able to fill that void. I’ve tried to maintain a little bit of exercise and fitness, but that didn’t roll into anything so I was never training for anything. This is actually quite nice. I’ve been trying to mentally and physically prepare myself for what's ahead. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I feel it’s a bit of discovery for me too. First and foremost I see it as a huge experience and a challenge.”

Stephen K Amos

Comedian Stephen K Amos has entertained the world with his stand-up, and now he’ll be bringing the laughs to the jungle. The funnyman has also been a star of stage and screen, is a BAFTA nominated and RTS award-winning writer, has featured on countless panel shows, and can now add “campmate” to his CV. Will Stephen be the first celeb to say those famous words, or will he be laughing all the way to the end?

Skye Wheatley

Winning over audiences when she first appeared on Big Brother in 2014, Skye went on to garner a massive online following, with over 1 million followers across her Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube channels combined.

“I’m hoping the public doesn’t find me annoying because I’m going to cry, I’m going to scream, I’m going to freak out… I know I will. I’m probably more excited for my reaction because I feel like it’ll be hilarious - entertain the public - but would I say I’m excited to overcome my fears? Absolutely not.”

Tristan MacManus

TV and stage host, dancer and choreographer and former Studio 10 host is used to thinking on his feet, but can this charming Irishman dance his way out of some of our more tricky trials? No stranger to reality TV, Tristan starred in five seasons of the American Dancing with the Stars, two seasons of the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing, and was a beloved judge on the Aussie version of Dancing for two seasons.

“I’m open to the adventure and I have a tendency not to worry about things until they’re actually happening to me and right in front of me, but I don’t like creepy crawlies, and I’m such a picky eater – since I was a kid – so everything’s going well for me!”

