I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2022: Meet The Celebrities

Celebrity chefs, sporting legends, music stars and comedians are all putting their differences aside to live together, battling trials and tribulations in the hopes of being crowned the next King or Queen of the Jungle.

This year, the celebs are joined by an almighty twist set to shake the camp up, but before we get stuck into the Tucker Trials, let’s meet our celebrities for 2022.

Joey Essex

Having first appeared during the second season of The Only Way Is Essex, Joey made quite the name for himself and has since appeared on a handful of reality shows including the UK version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, Celebrity MasterChef, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, and Celebs Go Dating.

No stranger to extreme reality competitions and pushing himself to his limits, will this loveable star be able to use what he learned during the UK series and win the crown that was just out of his reach?

Poh Ling Yeow

MasterChef royalty, celebrity chef, artist, author and TV presenter, Poh shot to fame during the very first season of MasterChef Australia where she was the runner-up to former Jungle alum Julie Goodwin.

While every camp needs a chef to bring that certain ‘Je ne sais quoi’ to their daily dose of rice and beans, Poh will also bring her signature smile that has made her an Aussie TV icon for over a decade.

Nathan Buckley

AFL legend, former coach and commentator Nathan Buckley is just one of the sporting legends heading into the so-called jungle this year.

A Brownlow Medal winner and Australian Football Hall of Fame inductee, we’re sure Nathan will be using his years as Collingwood coach to get the best performance out of his fellow celebs during whatever trials they’ll face this season.

Dylan Lewis

You may recognise Dylan from his time hosting Recovery on ABC, or from his time on radio but he also doesn't want you to forget his unforgettable cameo in Star Wars.

No stranger to reality shows, Dylan won Celebrity Big Brother in 2002, so he knows what it takes to survive in hostile conditions. Can he add to that win with another crown and become the next King of the Jungle?

David Subritzky aka The David

We mentioned a twist, so get ready to fall in love with the greatest designer you’ve never heard of: The David. Part of the biggest secret mission ever, The David is actually just ‘a regular guy from the Goldie’. But while he’s in the so-called jungle, he’ll be masquerading as the OTT designer and social media influencer who launched his line of heels.

Only Poh knows The David’s true identity at this point, and each day they are able to fib to the other celebs about his so-called fame they’ll earn treats for their fellow campmates.

Maria Thattil

In 2020, Maria was crowned Miss Universe Australia and wart on to represent Australia at the Miss Universe competition, placing in the Top 10. Since then, Maria has used her title to appear on TV, podcasts, radio and continues to write as a guest columnist for Stella Magazine and 9Honey.

Maria also created her social media empowerment series, Mind With Me, and continues to do advocacy work for Mission Australia and SisterWorks. While she’s no stranger to a competition, is Maria ready to trade the world of pageants for biting-ants?

Beau Ryan

Funnyman and NRL icon Beau Ryan made a name for himself on the field, and during his stint on The Footy Show. He has since stepped into hosting and has been taking Aussies across the globe with The Amazing Race Australia. He’s recently appeared on Studio 10 as a panellist and we can’t forget his debut single “Where You From?” ft Justice Crew.

Having attempted all of the challenges himself during The Amazing Race, Beau isn’t afraid to push himself to the limits. Can he push all the way to the throne and be crowned the next King of the Jungle?

Brooke McClymont

Alongside her two sisters, Samantha and Mollie, Brooke makes up the Aussie Country music trio the McClymonts. A singer-songwriter, Brooke has written for some of Australia’s biggest names like Olivia Newton-John. Brooke also released an album with her husband, singer-songwriter Adam Eckersley.

The McClymonts have won the Best Country Album ARIA twice, in 2010 and 2012, and have won 15 Country Music Awards of Australia. Now Brooke will have her sights set on the greatest award yet: the title of Queen of the Jungle.

Emily Seebohm

Olympic swimmer, Emily Seebohm holds three Olympic Gold Medals and has 53 medals across the global stage. She’s broken multiple world records and still holds multiple Australian records across backstroke and the 200m individual medley.

Emily knows what it takes to compete with the world’s toughest athletes, but is she ready to plunge into the deep end and conquer the trials Dr Chris and Lady Julia have in store this year?

Derek Kickett

Known for his time across Aussie Rules Football, Derek Kickett became a legend most notably during his time with Essendon. But when he was omitted from the 1993 Grand Final, Derek was involved in one of the code’s longest-running feuds with former coach Kevin Sheedy.

A co-host on NITV’s Marngrook Footy Show, Derek had also coached and mentored in the sport since retiring from AFL at the age of 34. Known for his power and confidence, will he dazzle once again when he heads into the so-called Jungle?

Cal Wilson

Comedian, author, radio host and TV presenter Cal Wilson is a regular on some of our favourite comedy panel shows like Have You Been Paying Attention?, Hughesy We Have A Problem, Thank God You’re Here, and Spicks and Specks.

Having won multiple awards across her comedy career, Cal has recently started to show off her crafty creations on Instagram, from headdresses to quarantine costumes fit for any occasion. Will Cal craft up some camp couture during her time in the so-called jungle? And will she be adding a crown to her glorious collection of headpieces?

