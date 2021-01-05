I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2021: Real Housewife Pettifleur Berenger Enters The Jungle

She’s used to some wild situations but Pettifleur is about to find out just how real life in the jungle can be.

Joining our 10 celebs who have so far made their home in the Aussie so-called jungle is the newest arrival, Pettifleur Berenger.

While Dipper had been taken hostage by a deranged cowboy on Monday, Pettifleur learned what happens when the chicken crosses you. Handcuffed and left in a large nest, it was up to her blue team campmates Grant Denyer and Ash Williams to find a key and rescue their new teammate.

When the trio returned to camp, the boys seemed less than thrilled to have one of the Housewives join them on the team, concerned that she might not be up to the challenge of winning the Hungry Games that has seen the three teams battling for meals each night. While their fourth team member, Paulini, seemed optimistic, Pettifleur was already quizzing Grant about the jungle’s hot water plumbing.

Pettifleur burst onto the scene when she joined the Real Housewives of Melbourne for seasons two and three, prior to that she had worked as a property developer.

A self-published author, back in 2015 Pettifleur released her book Switch the Bitch: My Formula to Being the Champion of your Life, not the Victim. The book is filled with inspiring stories - some based on her own experiences - and provides a guide for how you can switch between various types of bitch in order to reclaim your power and avoid common missteps in life.

No stranger to competitions, Pettifleur was also a contestant on Hell’s Kitchen Australia which saw celebrities face the heat of the kitchen.

Though she’s used to clashes, Pettifleur will have to adjust to her new surroundings, devoid of her usual comforts of champagne and brunches, she’ll be hoping to switch her bitch to become Queen of the Jungle.

With the red and blue teams now at four members that means the green team should have a new face joining them imminently and we can’t wait to find out who’ll be next to wander into camp.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30 on Network 10 and 10 play

