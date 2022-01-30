I’m A Celebrity 2022: Australia Has Crowned Their Next King Of The Jungle

After enduring weeks in the so-called Australian Jungle, on Sunday night Dylan Lewis was crowned the King of the Jungle for 2022.

The final six reunited in the live finale where the results of the nationwide vote was revealed. Sitting in the final three alongside Brooke McClymont and Nathan Buckley, it was Dylan who took the throne.

During his time in the jungle, Australia fell even more in love with Dylan, as the beating heart and soul of the camp he interviewed his fellow celebs on his podcast Highlights, Happiness and Ham that he co-hosted with Cal Wilson.

He was always there to pick up the spirits of everyone in camp, with his constant inventions and creative exploits. But it was during the Tucker Trials where Dylan truly was a king, tackling his greatest fears when he took on the Viper Room.

Speaking about his experience in the jungle Dylan told Chris and Julia, "“I did go in fearing absolutely everything in the world because I'm old and that's what you do, as you get older, you fear everything and make yourself comfortable.

"So having to have to go through all of that, I really honestly, genuinely feel like a stronger person than when I went into the jungle. I want to do it again. Can we do it again?"

Dylan’s time in the jungle was in support of Lifeline, and in camp he spoke publicly for the first time about the death of his brother, Quinn.

“Suicide is an awful thing for people to have to deal with, so I’ve chosen Lifeline,” Dylan explained. “They’re caring, they know what to say, they’re trained, they know what kind of help you need.

“I think the biggest message is: don’t second guess yourself. If you’re worried about someone, you’re worried about yourself, you call Lifeline. Just do it. Because the grief lasts forever.”

If you’d like to learn more about any of the charities the celebrities were supporting this season, click here.