Denise Drysdale Joins I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

The Australian entertainment icon has been a legend of the industry for over five decades, making her first TV appearance when she was just 10 years old. She became Melbourne’s first television go-go dancer on Kommotion when she was 16, and famously became Ernie Sigley’s barrel girl on The Ernie Sigley Show in 1967, where she earned the nickname Ding Dong.

A regular co-host of Studio 10, Denise has also appeared on shows like Hey Hey Its Saturday, The Circle, Young Talent Time, Spicks and Specks, The Norman Gunston Show, Countdown, Celebrity Squares, Division Four, The Ernie Sigley Show, In Melbourne Tonight, her own daily talk show Denise, and Beauty and The Beast.

In 1975 Denise won the TV Week Gold Logie for Most Popular Female Personality, and won it again in 1976. She also won the Silver Logie for Most Popular Female Personality in both of those years.

Joining the rest of the jungle bunch a little later, Denise said, “I’m going in after the others have been in [because] I don’t want to be away from home from my dog. I know that sounds a bit lame, but I just love him so much and I work away a lot... it’s just too long. I miss him!”

Leaving ‘Mr. DD’ (Darling Dog) behind, Denise also said she was thrilled at the thought of getting to know her fellow campmates. “I watch the show a lot and, the last two years, I’ve seen people make really great friendships. You really get to know someone in that situation, and I think the friendships they’ve developed and kept are just wonderful. As you get older, it’s harder to make friends.”

Having been asked to join the series in the past, Denise said she was hesitant to say yes due to not having the strongest stomach. “That was one of the reasons I had said no in the past because it’s not fair to go into the show and not take part in the trials.

“I’ll feel guilty if I can’t do them and not bring back food for the camp. I’m just going to pretend whatever I’m eating is chicken.”

As for some of her fears, Denise said, “I’ll have to be careful not to swear, that’s a very bad habit of mine, and I don’t want to upset anyone.

“I don’t want everybody around me to say, ‘I’m A Celebrity... get me away from her!’”

