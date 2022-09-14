Explore The Flavours Of South Africa with Chef Warren Mendes

Chef, food presenter and South African Native, Warren Mendes returns to his country of birth in this delightful series, showcasing the region’s diverse cooking culture and the extraordinary people who are part of it.

Check out some of the places Warren has visited in this captivating series!

The Kalahari

The Kalahari Desert, home to Africa's most exciting wildlife is the first stop on Warren’s South Africa Adventure. After spotting an array of wildlife - from lions to meercats - on Safari in the Tswalu Wildlife Reserve, Warren learns about unique bush foods such as velvet raisins. Located in an understated farmhouse in the middle of the Tswalu Reserve, Warren pays a visit to one of South Africa's best restaurants, Klein Jan. The whirlwind Kalahari adventure comes to an end with the making of a South African staple, the braaibroodjies, which will forever change the way you make a cheese sanga. Yum!

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChLnzF-vzIK/?hl=en

Cape Town

Cape Town, the bustling city known for its breathtaking scenery, sandy beaches, food, and as the home of South Africa’s late former president and national treasure Nelson Mandela. Here, Warren heads to the vibrant and colourful suburb of Bo Kaap where he learns how to make a traditional Cape Malay Curry with locals. While in the city, he pops by one of Cape Town’s lively farmers’ markets and heads south to the fishing village of Simonstown. Soaking up the sun, sand, sea and penguins, there is only one dish that fits the occasion, fish and chips.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChZI2BAvi4K/?hl=en

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_7ZrgyFhGfo

Cape Coast

Located in the Western Cape, Khayelitsh is a township undergoing economic development and is a community known for its food and art. A not-for-profit enriching the community is Uthando, which develops micro-farming movements in communities with food scarcity. Micro farming is small-scale, sustainable farming located in urban and suburban areas. After visiting Uthando Warren heads on a botanical safari, no lions or tigers here, plenty of diverse and abundant plant species instead.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbVq9RbAqSD/?hl=en

Wine Country

Journeying to Cape Winelands, South Africa’s wine region, Warren tastes a variety of local wines and makes his favourite South African recipe, a Bobotie. This delicious curried mince dish is considered South Africa's shepherd's pie. Another staple in the South African kitchen also comes into play, a cinnamon-infused, milk custard-filled shortcrust pastry – otherwise known as a mouthwatering Milk Tart.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch9A663v-yj/?hl=en

On a food trail across South Africa’s most diverse regions, where will Warren venture to next?

To Catch Up on these episodes go to 10 play on demand and watch Food Trail: South Africa 4.30 Saturdays on 10!