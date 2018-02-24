10 play Trending

HomeExtrasArticlesQuizzes
Back

Rove Hosts Show Me The Movie!

Rove Hosts Show Me The Movie!

Network Ten is delighted to announce a brand new studio-based series, Show Me The Movie!, centred on the glittering world of movies and premiering soon on TEN.

Hosted by Australia’s triple TV Week Gold Logie award-winning presenter and movie tragic, Rove McManus, Show Me The Movie! features two competing teams captained by acclaimed actor Jane Harber and comedy star Joel Creasey.

Each week, Rove, Jane and Joel will be joined by a stellar cast of different actors, comedians and visiting international stars, who will do battle in a series of funny, irreverent and always entertaining rounds.

From big-budget Hollywood blockbusters to sci-fi, animation and chick flicks, Show Me The Movie! will celebrate the good, the bad and the ugly of the big screen. The stars, A-list gossip, iconic movie dialogue and classic cinematic moments all get a comedy make-over.

Rove said: “I’m excited to start work on this new show and very happy to be back at TEN, especially since it will give me a good opportunity to hang out with my old friends Pete, Carrie and Hughesy at the network cafeteria.

“Like many people, I enjoy going to the movies, so combining that with my love of television should make this the perfect vehicle to have fun with and write off my Netflix subscription as a tax deduction.”

Network Ten Chief Content Officer, Beverley McGarvey, said: “We are so pleased to have Rove back on TEN. Show Me The Movie! is a brilliant mix of movies, comedy and trivia – and Rove, Jane and Joel are the perfect people to lead this engaging and funny new show.

“There’s one thing Australians love more than watching movies and that is talking about movies.

“We’re experts at sprouting obscure movie facts, spoiling the endings and mangling famous movie quotes. Show Me The Movie! is a show that celebrates Australia’s love of cinema,” she said.

A co-production between Ronde Media and Blink TV, Show Me The Movie! has been created by Ben Davies (Bondi Rescue, Here Come The Habibs) and Spicks and Specks creator Paul Clarke (Blood and Thunder, Eurovision). Network Ten’s Executive Producer for Show Me The Movie! is Paul Leadon.

Mr Davies said: “Spicks and Specks is the most successful comedy panel show in Australian history, so there’s no better person than Paul to be making Show Me The Movie! with.”

Mr Clarke said: “Since Spicks and Specks, we’ve always thought that Australia needs a comedy panel show about movies. It just makes sense. Expect a lot of movie mash-ups, surprise guests and a great, irreverent show. Talking about movies is something everyone does, whether you’re teenagers in the suburbs or Rebel Wilson and her A-List besties in Hollywood.”

Grab a choc top, pop the corn and settle in for a guaranteed five-star night of movies and comedy.

Show Me The Movie! is coming soon to TEN

Free live audience tickets will be available 9am Monday 26 February for sessions in Sydney from here

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
NEXT STORY

Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer

    The Masked Singer Australia. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.
    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    Apply Now For Ex On The Beach

    MTV US are looking for couples and singles to be part of an exciting new version of their smash hit dating show.
    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?

    Neighbours History Making Finale. Thursday, July 28 At 7:30pm On 10 And 10 Peach.
    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play

    There’s nothing funny about watching an extremely bad stand-up set, or is there?
    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    ‘Never Fear, Bushie Is Here’: The Bush Blonde Vs The World Wants To Be Australia’s Next Great Hero

    As part of the Pilot Showcase, Nikki Osborne brings her viral character to life in The Bush Blonde vs the World.