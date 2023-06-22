Nickelodeon Makes A Splat With Dedicated Premium Free-To-Air Channel On Network 10

From Tuesday, 1 August Paramount Australia and New Zealand’s (ANZ) multichannel 10 Shake (Channel 13) will rebrand to the Nickelodeon channel, offering a free, dedicated and premium suite of Nickelodeon content for the first time on free-to-air linear television.

After a long and successful partnership in Australia with subscription television service provider Foxtel, Nickelodeon content will move in-house within Paramount ANZ’s extensive content portfolio across free-to-air channel Nickelodeon, BVOD service 10 Play and SVOD service Paramount+.

From 1 August, the dedicated Nickelodeon channel will deliver audiences a comprehensive program line-up, providing more Nick content for free across daytime and night-time viewing, offering something for everyone.

Nick Jr.’s family favourites will kick-off the daytime slate, with our heroic rescue pups from powerhouse preschool series PAW Patrol, leading mighty missions for the morning run. Joining the paw-some pups will be much-loved preschool properties including Blue’s Clues & You!, Baby Shark’s Big Show!, Santiago Of The Seas, Bubble Guppies and Blaze and the Monster Machines. The exciting channel refresh will also welcome preschool series Bossy Bear and season three of Ryan’s Mystery Playdate for their free-to-air debut.

For the afternoon kick-back, our loveable SpongeBob SquarePants will be back for more under the sea adventures, while audiences will be delighted with more comedy and action-adventures from household titles such as The Loud House, The Thundermans, the original iCarly, The Casagrandes and Danger Force.

Plus, the Nickelodeon channel will showcase all-new animated comedy series for the first time on free-to-air including Middlemost Post, The Smurfs, Monster High and Transformers: EarthSpark.

Into the evenings, the Nickelodeon channel transforms into Nick@Nite offering premium content for mature audiences. The primetime Nick@Nite format will feature The Graham Norton Show, Gogglebox UK, The Middle and an assortment of movies from Paramount’s library of entertainment including franchises Mission Impossible, Star Trek, Sherlock Holmes and Transformers.

Jules Borkent, Executive Vice President, Kids & Family for International Markets at Paramount said: “As the number-one entertainment brand for kids, Nickelodeon is home to the world’s most beloved characters and stories for kids of all ages. We are thrilled to bring our deep library of content direct to fans in Australia for free as we launch this new Nickelodeon channel.”

Daniel Monaghan, SVP Content & Programming, Paramount ANZ, said: “From television programming and production around the world, to consumer products, digital, location-based experiences and events, gaming, publishing and feature films, Nickelodeon offers something for everyone and now it is accessible to everyone on our free-to-air Nickelodeon channel.”

To complement Nickelodeon’s free-to-air channel offering, Paramount+ will continue to host an array of Nickelodeon properties and exclusive first-run titles including hit series revival iCarly, Big Nate, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, plus the all-new YA full-length original movie Zoey 102, streaming soon.