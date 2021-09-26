Sign in to watch this video
Young Talent Time Unmasked
Air Date: Sun 26 Sep 2021
50 years after Young Talent Time burst onto Aussie TV, we celebrate the show that turned its young stars into household names. Guests: Johnny Young, Tina Arena and Dannii Minogue. Hosted by Toni Pearen.
‘It Was Like Religion For Me’: Toni Pearen Is Living Her Dream Hosting Young Talent Time Unmasked
The iconic, much-loved tv show, Young Talent Time first burst onto our screens 50 years ago, bringing the stage, iconic ‘70s and ‘80s fashion and childhood crushes into Aussie homes every Saturday evening for 18 years.
