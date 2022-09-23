Young Talent Time Unmasked

Young Talent Time Unmasked
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sun 26 Sep 2021Expires: in 2 days

50 years after Young Talent Time burst onto Aussie TV, we celebrate the show that turned its young stars into household names. Guests: Johnny Young, Tina Arena and Dannii Minogue. Hosted by Toni Pearen.

About the Movie

