Filmed on location at Eagles Nest, Bay of Islands, New Zealand and hosted by Network 10's Kate Freebairn and Award-Winning Musician Jason Kerrison, challenges are designed to test all aspects of teamwork, where every member of the team will need to play a part in order to be successful. This is not about the fittest, fastest and strongest  sometimes children will lead the adults and vice versa, with families supported throughout the series by class coaches and experts in team dynamics, XVenture.

The family who succeeds will be the one that works together and stays together throughout to take home the $25,000 cash prize and title of XVenture Family Challenge!