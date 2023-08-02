Shows
WOW - Women Of Wrestling
Modern Day Superheroes
NC
|
Sport
Details
The evolution of Women's wrestling
Episodes
Extras
Articles
Extras
2 mins
Modern Day Superheroes
The evolution of Women's wrestling
30 secs
WOW - The Women Of Wrestling On 10 Play
All the action in and out of the ring from the all-women professional wrestling league
Articles
WOW - Women Of Wrestling Sundays On 10 Play
All the action in and out of the ring from the all-women's professional wrestling league
Get To Know Princess Aussie
We caught up with WOW - Women Of Wrestling's Australian warrior
10 play Welcomes To The Ring WOW - Women Of Wrestling
Premieres Sunday, 18 September At 9am AEST. Exclusive Premiere on 10 play
