Women Of Wrestling - S2 Ep. 45

Season 1
S1 Ep. 18
Kandi Krush teams with Chantilly Chella and Foxxy Fierce in a three on three match in Kandi Krush’s quest for revenge against Chainsaw, Holidead and Siren the Voodoo Doll.
S1 Ep. 2
She is fresh, fly and funktastic, Foxxy Fierce makes her in ring debut against the cold hearted dissident Ice Cold.
S1 Ep. 3
The tag team tournament is underway in a big way as the Monsters of Darkness Siren the Voodoo Doll and Chainsaw battle it out against fan favorites The Bully Busters, Keta Rush & Stephy Slays.
S1 Ep. 4
WOW World Champion The Beast puts her title on the line against the World's Greatest Attorney Sophia Lopez's newest client, Mexican luchador sensation Tormenta.