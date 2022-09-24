Women Of Wrestling - S2 Ep. 2

Season 1
S1 Ep. 1
Jungle Grrrl vs Santana Garrett. WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity.
S1 Ep. 2
Tessa ‘The Born Legend’ Blanchard vs Beverly Hills Babe. WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity.
S1 Ep. 3
Khloe ‘The All Natural’ Hurtz vs Abilene ‘The Governor’s Daughter’ Maverick. WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity.
S1 Ep. 4
Santana Garrett vs Tessa ‘The Born Legend’ Blanchard vs Jungle Grrrl. WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity.
S1 Ep. 5
Tessa ‘The Born Legend’ Blanchard vs Jungle Grrrl. WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity.
S1 Ep. 6
The Dagger vs Keta Ruch. WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity.
S1 Ep. 7
Beverly Hills Babe vs Jungle Grrrl. WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity.