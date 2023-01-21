WOW - Women Of Wrestling

Women Of Wrestling - S2 Ep. 19
PG | Sport

Air Date: Sun 22 Jan 2023Expires: in 8 months

Sahara Spars is eager to show she has what it takes to become the next top contender at WOW by taking on the veteran and number one contender for the title: The Queen of Kings, Reina Del Rey.

S1 Ep. 1

Jungle Grrrl vs Santana Garrett. WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity.

S1 Ep. 2

Tessa ‘The Born Legend’ Blanchard vs Beverly Hills Babe. WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity.

S1 Ep. 3

Khloe ‘The All Natural’ Hurtz vs Abilene ‘The Governor’s Daughter’ Maverick. WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity.

S1 Ep. 4

Santana Garrett vs Tessa ‘The Born Legend’ Blanchard vs Jungle Grrrl. WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity.

S1 Ep. 5

Tessa ‘The Born Legend’ Blanchard vs Jungle Grrrl. WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity.

S1 Ep. 6

The Dagger vs Keta Ruch. WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity.

S1 Ep. 7

Beverly Hills Babe vs Jungle Grrrl. WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity.

S1 Ep. 8

Havok vs Tessa ‘The Born Legend’ Blanchard. WOW – WOMEN OF WRESTLING, the world’s premier all-female sports entertainment entity.

