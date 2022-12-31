Sign in to watch this video
Women Of Wrestling - S1 Ep. 16
Sport
Air Date: Sun 1 Jan 2023
Last week we learned in an exclusive interview with David McLane that The Beast has thrown her crutches to the side and that her ankle rehab is over! With the crutches pushed aside, The Beast will return to WOW in the coming weeks!
